Morecambe woman in court accused of owning dangerous dog which injured two people
A Morecambe woman is due in court accused of being in charge of a dangerous dog out of control causing injury.
By Michelle Blade
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Wendy Richardson, 49, of Marine Road East, Morecambe, is alleged to have been the owner or been in charge of a brown and white mastiff dog which was dangerously out of control in Marine Road East, Morecambe which injured two people.
She is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, December 15.