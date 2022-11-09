News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Morecambe woman charged with hospital rucksack theft has case postponed

A Morecambe woman who appeared before magistrates charged with stealing a rucksack from a Lancaster hospital has had her case adjourned.

By Michelle Blade
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 3:22pm

Vicky Elizabeth McQuaid, 38, of Claremont Road, Morecambe is accused of trespassing a store room at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and stealing a rucksack containing various items.

She will now appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on November 29 to enter a plea.

Preston Magistrates Courts. Photo Neil Cross;