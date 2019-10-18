Morecambe social club fire deaths: Police appeal for customers to come forward

Customers who were in a Morecambe working men’s club on the day of a fire that killed two men are being asked to contact police.

Officers say the cordon at The Gordon Club in Springfield Street has now been lifted following the fire on October 9 which took the lives of John McCartney, 60, and Philip “Tony” Townsend, 70.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at the Gordon Working Mens Club in Morecambe. Picture by TB.

Flowers and tributes were left at the scene, while police held a manned cordon in place at both ends of Springfield Street in the days following the fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The cordon has now been lifted.

“The police are working in conjunction with Lancashire Fire and Rescue and the local authority to examine the circumstances of the fire and to investigate any criminal offences.

“The police would ask the community not to speculate on what may have caused the fire. Our thoughts are still with the victims and their families at this sad time.

“We would like to take this opportunity to reach out to the community to ask for those customers who were in the working men’s club on the day of the fire to contact police quoting log reference LC-20191009-0803 so that the police can establish if you hold any information that is relevant to the investigation.”

The Mayor of Lancaster, Coun David Whitaker, expressed his sadness at the tragedy, and paid tribute to emergency services members.

He said: “The thoughts of the whole council are with both families and all those whose lives have been affected by this terrible tragedy.”

“I’d also like to extend our sincere thanks to the brave members of the emergency services whose swift actions helped to prevent the fire from spreading and potentially further fatalities from occurring.”

Emergency services were called out to reports of the fire at the working men’s club at around 2.45pm on October 9.

Ten fire engines, police, and ambulances quickly arrived on the scene, and roads in the immediate area remained closed overnight to allow investigations to take place.

Fire crews used six breathing apparatus, one jet, four hose reels, and three ventilation units to bring the fire under control.

North West Ambulance Service sent three ambulances to the incident, along with an on-scene commander and a senior clinician.

A spokeswoman said paramedics treated two people at the scene.

The Visitor has contacted The Gordon Club for comment.