Morecambe residents launch petition for CCTV to combat anti-social behaviour in town square

Poulton residents said in their petition: “Since the removal of plants in Fisherman’s Square, (Poulton) Morecambe, there has been an increased amount of noise, antisocial behaviour and vandalism.

"This has also increased due to a camera being installed in the Poulton play park just around the corner. Another hot spot of antisocial behaviour.

“I would like to kindly ask the council and chief police commissioner of our area to start the process of -

Residents of Poulton have started a petition to Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner for CCTV in Fisherman's Square in the village after an increase in anti-social behaviour.

*Installing CCTV in fisherman’s square to eradicate or at the very least start to deter, vandalism, antisocial behaviour, drug dealing, the numerous violent incidents, the very uncomfortable feeling of intimidation for residents that feel powerless to fix this increasing problem, and lastly for visitors and the general public.*Removal of the gravel that has been installed in the raised rockery area. The gravel has been thrown all around Poulton Fisherman’s Square and surrounding areas, including resident car parks. I would also suggest a more robust planting scheme that is low maintenance.”

The petition which has already attracted 178 signatures can be viewed here

One person who signed the petition commented: “As a resident of Fisherman's Square I witness anti social behaviour on a daily basis.People sitting drinking openly for extended periods. The gravel is a joke and only shows the blindness of the council to the problems associated with this area.”