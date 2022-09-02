Morecambe police seize unlicensed and uninsured motocross bike as part of anti-social behaviour crackdown
Police have seized an unlicensed and uninsured motocross bike as part of an ongoing operation to crack down on anti-social behaviour on the Lancaster to Morecambe cycle path.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:56 am
Updated
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:57 am
Due to several residents providing locations and direction of travel, Neighbourhood Policing Team officers were able to track and seize the bike, which they believe had been used to cause continuous danger and anti-social behaviour to members of the public.
"Thank you for your continual support to help reduce anti-social behaviour in your community," said Morecambe's youth anti-social behaviour officer.