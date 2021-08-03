Morecambe police investigate after indecent exposure on prom
Police in Morecambe are investigating an indecent exposure on the promenade.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:42 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:45 pm
The incident happened on Marine Road between Aldi and The Midland Hotel at around 1.45pm today, Tuesday August 3.
And police have now asked anyone with any information which could help to come forward.
They said: "We are investigating an incident of indecent exposure which occurred on Marine Road, Morecambe between Aldi and The Midland Hotel at around 1:45pm on Tuesday 3rd August 2021.
"If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, please contact 101 quoting log LC-20210803-0703."