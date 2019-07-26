Morecambe police hunt cyclist after homophobic attack on Marine Road Central

A homophobic attack on in Morecambe has prompted police to search for a cyclist.

At around 12:50pm on Saturday, July 13, a 54 year old man was asssaulted while waiting in traffic on Marine Road Central.

Police want to speak to this cyclist.

Police say he was sat in the passenger seat of a convertible when he was approached by a man on a bicycle.

READ MORE >>> Shocking number of unsolved crimes in Lancashire



The cyclist hurled homophobic abuse at the man, and then punched him in the face.

When the man got out of the car, the cyclist punched him in the face again, leaving him unconscious.

The attack left the 54 year old with a broken nose.

PC Louise Ducklin from Morecambe Police said: “This was an utterly appalling unprovoked attack.

“If you think you know who the person in the picture is or you think you witnessed the incident, please get in contact with us.”

You can email 3172@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or can call 101, quoting incident reference 746 of July 13th.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.