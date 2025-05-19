Morecambe police hope to find owner of bike believed to be stolen

The bike is believed to have been stolen.

Morecambe police are looking for the owner of a bike they found, which they believe has been stolen.

They have released images of the bike on Facebook, saying: "We have located it and believe it is stolen.

"We have been unable to identify an owner at this time and come to you for your help.

"If this is your bike, or you know who this bike belongs to please call 101 and quote log 0044 of 17th May 2025, or you can email [email protected]."