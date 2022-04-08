Morecambe Police appeal after children seen climbing scaffolding on buildings

Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The majority of the buildings are four to five stories high which makes it even more concerning. There has been damage caused on several roofs which we are investigating.“We have visited several sites and have noticed ladders left in situ at the base of the scaffolding.

"Please can we ask that the ladders are taken down and secured away from view when you aren’t on site, and that you make the scaffolding as secure as possible to prevent anyone from climbing it.

"If work is being carried out by a roofing/building company please also make them aware of the issues.“Please stress to your child/children the dangers of what can happen if they were to climb scaffolding.”If you would like to discuss any of the above or have any information about the children involved please email [email protected]