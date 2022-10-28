Morecambe paedo aged 33, who had 10,000 child porn pictures jailed
A Morecambe paedophile has been jailed after admitting possessing 10,000 pornographic pictures of children and distributing them to other paedophiles.
Michael Whitaker, 33, of Albert Road, Morecambe, appeared at Preston Crown Court on October 21 to enter his guilty pleas ahead of a trial that was set for January 10, 2023.
Whitaker also pleaded guilty to sexually touching a young girl and possessing extreme pornography.
He was jailed for four years and six months and will be on the sex offenders register for life.
He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order until a further order is put in place.
He was given a deprivation order meaning he is not allowed to have a computer hard drive and a mobile phone.
He will have to pay a victim surcharge of £190.
Whitaker’s case was adjourned in August due to industrial action by barristers.
He has now been sentenced.