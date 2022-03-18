Nathaniel Hawthorne, 32, of West End Road, Morecambe admitted nine breaches of his order.

The offences include using false names on the Internet to try and groom children.

At Blackpool Magistrates Court he also admitted three charges of making 370 indecent images of children some of the worst category.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court