Morecambe man supplied drugs to festivalgoers at Creamfields 2021
A Morecambe man has pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs to festivalgoers at Creamfields 2021.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:49 am
Updated
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 1:13 pm
Daniel John Hartley, 35, of West End Road, Morecambe, appeared before Warrington Magistrates on March 28.
He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (MDMA) and was given unconditional bail.
He will appear for sentence at Chester Crown Court on April 25.
Cheshire Police previously revealed that a total of 106 criminal offences were reported over the course of last year’s festival.