Morecambe man sent to crown court accused of making 1000s of indecent images and videos of a child in Preston over a six year period

A 52-year-old Lancashire man has been sent to Preston Crown Court accused of making over 1000 indecent images and videos of a child in Preston over a six year period.

By Aimee Seddon
19 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 10:16am

Nicholas John Mynott of Elkin Road, Morecambe, appeared at Preston Magistrate’s Court on December 1 faced with three counts.

The first count was that between September 29 2014 and November 13 2020 in Preston, he is accused of making an indecent photograph, namely 111 Category A photographs, of a child, – the most serious category – contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

Nicholas John Mynott will appear at Preston Crown Court faced with three counts of making indecent images and videos of a child in Preston.
Over the same period in Preston, the second count was for making 97 Category B movies of a child, and the third for 1185 Category C movies of a child.

Mr Mynott did not enter a plea but was granted unconditional bail and will appear at Preston Crown Court for a trial by jury on January 4 2023.