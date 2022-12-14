Nicholas John Mynott of Elkin Road, Morecambe, appeared at Preston Magistrate’s Court on December 1 faced with three counts.

The first count was that between September 29 2014 and November 13 2020 in Preston, he is accused of making an indecent photograph, namely 111 Category A photographs, of a child, – the most serious category – contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

Over the same period in Preston, the second count was for making 97 Category B movies of a child, and the third for 1185 Category C movies of a child.