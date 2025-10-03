Morecambe man jailed for raping woman after night out

A man who took advantage of a vulnerable woman before raping her has been jailed.

Martin Glover met his victim on a night out in Morecambe in April 2023.

He acted as a good Samaritan by offering the woman a place to stay but then proceeded to rape her at an address in the town.

Glover, 39, of Clarendon Road West, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to rape at a hearing in June of this year and was back at Preston Crown Court for sentence on Friday October 3.

He was jailed for seven-and-a-half years and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

In a statement the victim, in her 30s, described how she was a shadow of her former self as a result of the attack, that Glover had stolen her dignity and that she suffered from anxiety and sleepless nights.

Det Con Kirsten Bell, of Lancaster CID, said: “First and foremost I would like to praise the victim for having the courage to support this prosecution – that cannot have been easy, but it would not have been possible to reach this conclusion without her.

“Glover took advantage of and preyed on this vulnerable woman for his own sexual gratification, and I am pleased that other woman are now safe from his offending for some time.”

“I hope that this case gives others who may have suffered similar ordeals the strength to come forward confident in the knowledge that we will investigate sensitively and professionally”

If you have been a victim of a sexual offence, you can call us on 101 or you can report it online.

For more information go to https://www.lancashire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/how-to-report-rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/