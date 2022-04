Chester Crown Court.

Daniel John Hartley, 35, of West End Road, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs when he appeared before Warrington magistrates last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And on Thursday he was sentenced to a year in jail at Chester Crown Court.

He was also told to pay a victim surcharge.