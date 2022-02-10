Morecambe man jailed after assaulting rival team fan at a football match

Tomas Downing, 23, of Euston Grove, Morecambe, admitted a charge of assault at Barrow Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison.

He was also made subject to a six-year football banning order.

The court heard how the victim had attended the Barrow AFC v Salford City match on Wednesday, January 25.

Tomas Downing, 23, of Euston Grove, Morecambe. Picture from Cumbria Police.

He was stood outside the stadium, on Holker Street, when he was approached by Downing and three other men.

Downing was said to have asked if the victim was from Salford before saying: “I’m Barrow’s top dog.”

Downing then called the victim “Salford scum” before punching the man in the face. Downing continued swinging punches at the man, even after he had fallen to the floor.

Police officers were then able to intervene and arrest Downing.

PC Rickie Wallbank, Dedicated Football Officer for Barrow AFC, said: “Violence has no place at football. At a time when football violence in on a rise nationally, this sentence shows that it is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.

“Thankfully the overwhelming majority of Barrow AFC supporters who travel up and down the country are a huge credit to their club. I am extremely proud of the way they represent the club and that they have no interest in violence.