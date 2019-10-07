Morecambe man had been dealing cannabis

A man has admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Mark McDonald, 22, of Bare Lane, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to the offence at Preston Crown Court.

He was in a vehicle on New Year’s Eve, having given a lift to a drug dealer to get drugs, and the other man had picked up a “substantial amount” of cannabis.

When his phone was analysed it was clear he had been involved in supplying drugs in the previous days.

The other man is wanted.

His defence lawyer said he has no previous convictions, and that the background to the offence involves the deterioration in his mental health.

The judge agreed to adjourn his sentencing until October 28 for reports.