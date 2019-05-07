Morecambe man convicted after asbestos waste is left on truck outside Lancaster home

A man has been found guilty of disposing of asbestos waste outside a house on Harcourt Road in Lancaster.



Roderick Greaves 61, of Whittam Hall, Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe, was dealt with in his absence at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court.

Asbestos



The court was told he had previously been served with a community protection notice, but between July 30 and August 2 last year, he wrapped and disposed of asbestos and controlled waste which had been loaded on a white pickup truck outside the address.

The waste was “appropriately wrapped”, but he then failed to remove the truck.



He was convicted of two counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice.



The bench ordered him to pay a £1,760 fine, with a £170 victim surcharge.



He must also pay costs of £1,566.99.



It comes weeks after deadly asbestos waste was dumped around a Preston neighbourhood in black bin bags.

Roofer James Young, 52, of Railway Road, Darwen, has pleaded guilty to a charge of depositing controlled waste without a permit and is awaiting sentencing.



Dangerous waste rubbish from his business was driven by van to a block of flats at Havelock Court, Plungington Road, Preston, before being dumped in various nearby areas, including in a car park, communal rubbish bins behind the flats and bushes - and even by staircases to residents’ flats.



The prosecution’s case is he contacted a resident there and made arrangements to deliver the waste. 30 bags were taken inside the resident’s flat, and another estimated 20 bags of broken materials containing asbestos were left outside.