Morecambe fast food takeaway fined for food hygiene offences

A Morecambe fast food takeaway has been fined over £1,500 after pleading guilty to breaching food hygiene regulations at Lancaster Magistrates Court.

Yasin Masood, the food business operator of Rehmans at 26 Queen Street, Morecambe appeared before magistrates on Monday (April 15) charged with 12 offences under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

The operator at Rehmans takeaway on Queen Street in Morecambe has been fined over �1,500 for breaching food hygiene regulations. Picture: Google Street View.

Mr Masood pleaded guilty to all the charges that were recorded after a number of unannounced routine visits to the premises from Lancaster City Council Environmental Health Officers in 2018.

Mr Masood was ordered to pay £1,736 including a victim surcharge of £61 and £1,060 costs.

Inspectors found that the premises and equipment were generally dirty with examples of poor hygiene, the food safety management system was not followed or maintained and the temperature control of some food was inadequate.

Mark Davies, director for communities and environment, said: “All food businesses have a fundamental duty to their customers to ensure that the food they provide is prepared in hygienic conditions, is safe to eat and properly stored.

“Whilst the majority of food businesses spend time and money keeping on top of food safety and protecting their customers, there are still others that don’t.

“In cases such as this when a business has previously been warned about poor hygiene, the council will not hesitate to take action.”

Anyone wanting to check the food hygiene rating of a takeaway, restaurant or other food related business can do so at www.food.gov.uk/ratings