Morecambe carer to appear in court charged with stealing £20k from a client
A carer from Morecambe is due to appear in court after allegedly stealing over £20,000 from a client.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 12th September 2022, 1:02 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:59 pm
Lynne Houghton, 50, of Chatsworth Road, has been charged with that between January 1, 2019, and August 17, 2020, at Lancaster, she committed fraud whilst a carer in which she was expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of a lady she cared for, allegedly stealing £20,050.09.
Lynne Houghton is due to appear before magistrates at Lancaster tomorrow, (September 13).