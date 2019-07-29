Morecambe attack victim says she is moving 40 miles away

A spurned boyfriend attacked his former girlfriend and her friend after turning up at her home drunk, a court has heard.

Howard, 24, of Low Road, Morecambe, has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, with 150 hours unpaid work.

Queen Square

He pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and to assault after the incident in Morecambe on December 30.

In a victim statement his ex revealed she was now in the process of moving to a town 40 miles away, and had "thought of ending her life".

She added: " I'm constantly paranoid when I'm away from my flat to the point where we always go out together for mutual and moral support.

"I'm constantly looking behind me as I'm concerned who is around me."

Prosecutors said he and the woman had been in a relationship for more than two years but had separated in October.

On the day of the assault he had contacted her asking if she "wanted him back", Preston Crown Court was told.

At about 2.45am, the woman was with her friend at an address on Queen's Square.

Both heard shouting outside and recognised his voice, and went downstairs to talk to him.

He was drunk and was asked to leave.

However he became irate when the woman told him their daughter was not his.

during the attack he pushed her against a wall and pulled her hair.

When her friend intervened he turned his attention to he, pulling her hood over head, pulling her to the ground and kicking her back.

She was also pushed to the ground and kicked in the ribs.

She managed to get up and pull him away as he continued to try to assault his former partner - but fell to the ground and was kicked in the head.

Defending, Tom Lord said he was of previous good character and was remorseful.