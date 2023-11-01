News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry

Moet, Veuve Clicquot, Jack Daniels and Persil -thousands of pounds of booze and cleaning products seized on M6 in Lancashire

Police acting on a tip-off have seized thousands of pounds of stolen alcohol from a car travelling through Lancashire.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:34 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 17:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The county’s traffic police stopped the car on the M6 last week, and found dozens of bottles of alcohol inside in blue bags, including champagne, brandy, whisky and cognac.

Officers also found dozens of bottles and bags of Ariel and Persil washing liquids and pods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on social media, a force spokesman said: “Yesterday MN44 stopped a car on the M6 that was believed to be involved in thefts.

Most Popular
Some of the stolen bottles.Some of the stolen bottles.
Some of the stolen bottles.

"Well that belief was certainly well founded! Inside were two wanted shoplifters that were swiftly arrested and their rather impressive haul stolen from Scotland was recovered!”

Among the items recoved were bottles of Moet, Remy Martin, Veuve Clicquot, Gentleman Jack and Hennessy.

The work of officers was roundly applauded on social media.

Lancashire Police has been contacted for an update on the people arrested.