Moet, Veuve Clicquot, Jack Daniels and Persil -thousands of pounds of booze and cleaning products seized on M6 in Lancashire
The county’s traffic police stopped the car on the M6 last week, and found dozens of bottles of alcohol inside in blue bags, including champagne, brandy, whisky and cognac.
Officers also found dozens of bottles and bags of Ariel and Persil washing liquids and pods.
In a post on social media, a force spokesman said: “Yesterday MN44 stopped a car on the M6 that was believed to be involved in thefts.
"Well that belief was certainly well founded! Inside were two wanted shoplifters that were swiftly arrested and their rather impressive haul stolen from Scotland was recovered!”
Among the items recoved were bottles of Moet, Remy Martin, Veuve Clicquot, Gentleman Jack and Hennessy.
The work of officers was roundly applauded on social media.
Lancashire Police has been contacted for an update on the people arrested.