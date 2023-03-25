News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
21 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
23 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 day ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Missing woman last seen at railway station may have travelled to Blackpool

A missing woman who was last seen at a railway station may have travelled to Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 09:01 GMT

Lynne Wilson was last seen at Whitehaven railway station in Cumbria at around 8.20am on Friday (March 24).

She is believed to have travelled to the Blackpool area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lynne is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with blonde hair.

Lynne Wilson is believed to have travelled to the Blackpool area (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Lynne Wilson is believed to have travelled to the Blackpool area (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Lynne Wilson is believed to have travelled to the Blackpool area (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Police said they do not know what she is likely to be wearing.

If you have any information about Lynne’s whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting log number LC-20230324-0365.