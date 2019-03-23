Missing Tamara Kinnish, 16, from Lancaster has not been seen for four days

A 16-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Lancaster for four days.

Tamara Kinnish was last seen on Tuesday, March 19 at around 10.30am at school, close to the centre of the city.

She has not been seen since and police say it is possible she is in the company of a male of a similar age.

PC Aimee Monk, of Lancaster Police, said: “We are extremely concerned about Tamara and are urging anybody who has seen her, or knows where she may be, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Similarly we would urge Tamara herself, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch to let us know she is safe.”

Tamara is described as white, around 5ft 6ins, of slim build, with red-brown hair.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform, though may have changed into green Nike trainers and either a pink crop top or a light blue Gym King hoodie, and could be carrying a light grey handbag.

She also has links to Morecambe.

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1165 of March 19.