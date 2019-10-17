Missing man with red and blue hair found safe in Lancaster

A man who was reported missing after failing to return home from a late-night dog walk has been found safe in Lancaster.



Dennis Jones, 50, was reported missing earlier this morning (October 17) after he failed to return home from walking his dog along Lancaster Canal at around 1.10am.

Police had said it was "out of character" for Dennis not to return home "fairly quickly" after his walk.

But police have now confirmed that Dennis has been found safe and well in Lancaster this afternoon.

"Good news - the 50 year old man who was reported missing earlier this morning (Thursday, October 17) has been located safe and well in Lancaster", said a police spokesman.