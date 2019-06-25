Missing Lancaster woman could be in Morecambe, say police

A 29-year-old woman has been reported missing in Lancaster.



Emma Dennison, who also uses the surname Smith, was last seen in the Ryelands Park area on Saturday, June 22.

Emma Dennison, 29, from Lancaster, who also uses the surname Smith, was last seen in the Ryelands Park area on June 22

She is described as white, around 5ft 2ins, of average build, with short, black hair.

She also has links to Morecambe and police believe she might be staying in the area.

READ MORE: Search for missing Derbyshire man leads police to Blackpool

PC Ben Rooke, of Morecambe Police, said: “Can you help us find Emma Dennison, 29, who is missing from home in Lancaster?

"We are growing increasingly concerned for Emma’s welfare and are asking anybody who has seen her or knows where she may be to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number 1379 of June 23.