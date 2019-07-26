Missing Lancaster girl, 15, found safe in Manchester

A 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Lancaster has been found.

A missing person's appeal was circulated for Millie Maguire, after she disappeared from her home in Lancaster on Monday (July 22).

Millie, 15, has been found safe and well in Manchester after going missing for three days

Police said Millie had links to Blackpool, Oldham, Bishop Aukland and Scotland. But the teenager was eventually found in Manchester.

Officers said she is safe and well and has now returned home to her family.

A police spokesman said: "Good news. The missing 15-year-old girl from Lancaster has been found safe and well in the Manchester area.

"Thanks for sharing and supporting our appeal!"