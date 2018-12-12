Missing Garstang man believed to be in Lancaster

The family of a Garstang man who disappeared on Tuesday believe he might have travelled to Lancaster.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing man Thomas Roething-Cook, who was last seen in the town around 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, December 11).

Thomas Roething-Cook was last seen in Garstang around 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, December 11).

His family believe he might have travelled to Lancaster.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, with short brown or red hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black biker style leather jacket with a frayed design, a hooded top, jeans and Timberland boots. He is also thought to be carrying a grey rucksack with red zips.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancashire Police on 101 with log number 1064 of December 11.