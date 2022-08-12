An urgent missing persons search got under way after Joseph Steeley disappeared from Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Wednesday night (August 10).
The youngster was being treated in hospital after falling off his bike and suffering a head injury, but went missing to the alarm of his family and police.
But this afternoon (Friday, August 12), Lancaster Police shared the good news that Joseph has been found.
