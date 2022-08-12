Missing boy Joseph Steeley, 12, found after disappearing from Royal Lancaster Infirmary

An 12-year-old boy who disappeared from hospital in Lancashire has been found after a 24 hour police search.

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:37 am
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 2:53 pm

An urgent missing persons search got under way after Joseph Steeley disappeared from Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Wednesday night (August 10).

The youngster was being treated in hospital after falling off his bike and suffering a head injury, but went missing to the alarm of his family and police.

But this afternoon (Friday, August 12), Lancaster Police shared the good news that Joseph has been found.

Police are very concerned for the welfare of missing 12-year-old Joseph Steeley who was last seen at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on the night of Wednesday, August 10

“The missing 12-year-old Joseph has been located. Thank you for all your assistance,” said the force on Facebook.