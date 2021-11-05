Missing 22-year-old woman from Bamber Bridge found 'safe and well'
A 22-year-old woman reported missing in Bamber Bridge has been found 'safe and well', say police.
A search was launched last night after Amber Brennan disappeared at around 1.30pm yesterday (Thursday, November 4).
Lancashire Police made a public appeal to help find her and said they were becoming "increasingly concerned about her welfare".
But today (Friday, November 5), the force confirmed the good news that Amber - who has links to Lancaster and Morecambe - has been found.
A police spokesman said: "Following our appeal last night for the missing person in Bamber Bridge we can now confirm that she has been found safe and well. Thanks for the shares."
