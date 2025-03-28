Misconduct hearing against former Cumbria Police officer returns finding of gross misconduct

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An accelerated misconduct hearing held today, Friday March 28, has returned a finding of gross misconduct and found that a former police officer would have been dismissed if still serving.

Former police constable Matthew Stewart was brought before the hearing, chaired by Cumbria Constabulary's Chief Constable Rob Carden, over breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour with respect to Discreditable Conduct and Duties and Responsibilities.

These breaches related to Stewart sending unwanted sexualised messages to numerous women on social media apps including Tinder and WhatsApp, including sending such messages whilst on duty.

The conduct was found to breach the Standards of Professional Behaviour, amounting to gross misconduct.

Chief Constable Carden said: “The former officer’s behaviour in sending sexually explicit messages which were not requested and, on occasion, were sent whilst on duty, was unacceptable and amounted to discreditable conduct.

"Such behaviour from police officers brings discredit to the police as a whole and risks a loss of confidence in the police service.

"Whilst I can assure the public such actions are not a reflection of the way the overwhelming majority of our officers conduct themselves, I will not hesitate to take action against such behaviour and ensure such individuals are removed from their position and can never again be a police officer.”

The result of the hearing will mean the former officer is placed on the national Barred List, preventing them from becoming a police officer elsewhere.