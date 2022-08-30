News you can trust since 1837
Mercedes driver stopped in Lancaster after erratic driving

Police stopped a driver on Caton Road in Lancaster after the vehicle was seen being driven erratically earlier that day.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:31 am
Lancs Road Police said on Twitter yesterday: “This Mercedes had been reported driving erratically earlier today and on the hard shoulder of the M6.

“The vehicle was stopped by #HX64 on Caton Road, Lancaster.

“The driver failed a breath test with a reading of 102 at the roadside.

This Mercedes had been reported driving erratically and on the hard shoulder of the M6.

"The driver was arrested.”

The legal alcohol limit for driving is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.