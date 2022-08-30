Mercedes driver stopped in Lancaster after erratic driving
Police stopped a driver on Caton Road in Lancaster after the vehicle was seen being driven erratically earlier that day.
By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:31 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:32 am
Lancs Road Police said on Twitter yesterday: “This Mercedes had been reported driving erratically earlier today and on the hard shoulder of the M6.
“The vehicle was stopped by #HX64 on Caton Road, Lancaster.
“The driver failed a breath test with a reading of 102 at the roadside.
"The driver was arrested.”
The legal alcohol limit for driving is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.