Men jailed for Milnthorpe digger cash machine raid

Two burglars who used a JCB to target a cashpoint in a south Cumbrian village have been jailed for three years each.

Michael Campbell, 37, and Jason Brazauskas, 30, were caught soon after the raid they carried out in Milnthorpe after a police response was immediately launched.

The men had taken the ATM from The Square during the early hours of January 10.

They had at first stolen a JCB digger from a farm as well as another vehicle. Both were used as they executed the crime.

The burglars used the JCB to steal the cashpoint and fled the scene.Officers were alerted and a police response got underway involving officers from Cumbria and Lancashire.

Police caught them soon after and charges followed.

Campbell, of Wooley Meadows, Stanley Crook, Durham, and Brazauskas, of Church Street, Toronto, Bishop Auckland, both appeared before Carlisle Crown Court where they admitted a string of charges.

Each pleaded guilty to burglary, taking two vehicles without consent and criminal damage.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Charlotte Nutter said: “This was a crime that had a large impact on the community as it was such a visible and destructive incident.

“But we were able to catch these men soon after the burglary and the evidence of the investigation was such they have now pleaded guilty.

“We welcome the sentences handed out and hope they act as a strong deterrent to anybody thinking they can target Cumbria or carry out this type of crime.”