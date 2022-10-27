Men from Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham among 10 arrested in regional drugs operation

Officers from Lancashire Police and Merseyside Police joined forces on Wednesday as part of Operation Medusa, aimed at disrupting the supply of drugs by organised criminal groups.

The operation followed intelligence suggesting drugs gangs from Liverpool were expanding their operations into the town, using violence to drive out local dealers and exploiting children and vulnerable people to sell drugs – also known as County Lines.

Det Sup Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police said: “We want to hit criminals hard but also make sure young and vulnerable people who have been criminally exploited are treated sensitively and with understanding.

Men from Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham are among 10 arrested in a regional drugs operation.

“Working cross border with other police forces is key in disrupting and dismantling county lines and putting offenders behind bars. We are sending out a strong message this criminality activity will not be tolerated and we will continue to work together with our partners and regional forces to disrupt anyone involved in county lines and bring them to justice.”

Those arrested were:

- A 29-year-old man from Heysham, arrested on suspicion of drugs - possession with intent to supply - Class A. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 20-year-old man from Morecambe, arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- An 18-year-old man from Heysham, arrested on suspicion of drugs - possession with intent to supply - Class A. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 37-year-old man from Lancaster, arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 52-year-old man from Lancaster, arrested on suspicion of drug driving and released without charge.

- A 28-year-old man from Morecambe, arrested on suspicion of drug driving and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 23-year-old man, of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of drugs - possession with intent to supply - Class A. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 20-year-old man, of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of drugs - possession with intent to supply - Class A and is in custody.

- A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of drugs - possession with intent to supply - Class A and is in custody.

- A 29-year-old woman, of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of drugs - possession with intent to supply - Class A and is in custody.

As well as making a number of arrests, officers searched 13 people and made six vehicle searches.

Plain-clothed police officers on foot patrol targeted addresses in the West End area, seizing cash, mobile phones and suspected Class A drugs.

Det Supt Smith added: “County lines gangs and organised criminal networks are involved in exporting illegal drugs, using dedicated mobile phone lines or another form of ‘deal line’.

"The gang activity is highly associated with violence, drug dealing and exploitation; having a devastating impact on young people, vulnerable adults and local communities.

“Gangs will use children, and vulnerable people, to move drugs and money, criminally exploiting them; they will also seek to establish a base in target locations, typically taking over the homes of local vulnerable adults by force or coercion – this is referred to as ‘cuckooing’.

“We need intelligence coming from our communities to alert us to potential drugs activity so we can investigate and bring organised gangs to justice, as well as safeguarding people, particularly children, who have been exploited and are victims.”