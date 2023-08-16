News you can trust since 1837
Men arrested at Lancaster after ‘snorting drugs off train table’

Two men were arrested after being caught reportedly snorting drugs off a train table as it arrived at Lancaster railway station.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
The men were arrested at Lancaster railway station.

A stop and search was carried out on the pair by British Transport Police officers, who found they had cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), ketamine and cannabis on them.

Both men were arrested and later charged with possession of controlled drugs.