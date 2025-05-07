Memorial bench among property destroyed as vandals strike at Morecambe park
Guttering was also removed from one of the buildings as part of the spate of vandalism in Happy Mount Park on Sunday evening.
Members of the public are now being urged to report anything suspicious they might see, or any information they may have about the incident.
A park spokesman said: “Unfortunately, there has been more vandalism in the park.
"Guttering has been removed from a building, a memorial bench has been damaged past repair and the bird feeder has been dismantled and tried to set fire to.
"Police are currently investigating the crime, if you have any information, please contact them with ref: LC-20250505-0412.
“If you witness any anti-social behaviour in the park, please do report it to the police either online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101, thank you for your help.”