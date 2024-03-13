Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Divisional Commander has been appointed to lead policing in Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe.

Chief Superintendent Mike Gladwin began his policing career in 1996 when he joined Greater Manchester Police. He was posted to Oldham, where he was born and bred, and spent the first seven years of his career on Response.

He made the transition to become a Detective in 2003 and worked his way up the ranks through roles in CID, Force Major Investigations Team, Sexual Crime Unit, and Public Protection.

In October 2018 he transferred to Lancashire Constabulary as a Detective Chief Inspector, which he describes as a fantastic opportunity to progress his career in another force. He spent two years at Hutton Headquarters where he quickly got to know Lancashire and how the force operates.

He then moved into Division, spending three years at Lancashire’s South Division (which covers the areas of Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Ormskirk and Skelmersdale). After a promotion to Detective Superintendent, he has now been successful in achieving the role of Chief Superintendent in West Division.

Chief Supt Mike Gladwin, head of Lancashire Police's West Division, said: “I am delighted to be the Divisional Commander for West Division – this is my home Division and I am invigorated to build on the successes and hard work of the officers and staff who work here.

“A lot of my career has been in the Detective realm, in which I have worked on a number of large-scale cases. Coming back to working in uniform is definitely a change, but a really rewarding one.

“Working out in a Division has its challenges – it is hard work but the rewards, as you hear about the fantastic work that goes on day-in day-out to deliver an excellent service to our victims, are so energising and should be celebrated.