A man carrying a weapon entered the Bargain Booze store in Greaves Drive at around 9pm on Tuesday (August 2).

The offender proceeded to threaten a member of staff before demanding money from the till.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot with a quantity of cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said he is described as white, around 5ft 7in or 5ft 8in tall.

He was wearing a black face covering and a black hoodie which had a grey horizontal stripe across the chest and down both arms.

He was also wearing black tracksuit bottoms which also had a grey stripe down each leg.

A man armed with a weapon entered the Bargain Booze in Greaves Drive before stealing cash (Credit: Google)

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 101, quoting log number 1380 of August 2.