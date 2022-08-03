A man carrying a weapon entered the Bargain Booze store in Greaves Drive at around 9pm on Tuesday (August 2).
The offender proceeded to threaten a member of staff before demanding money from the till.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot with a quantity of cash.
Police said he is described as white, around 5ft 7in or 5ft 8in tall.
He was wearing a black face covering and a black hoodie which had a grey horizontal stripe across the chest and down both arms.
He was also wearing black tracksuit bottoms which also had a grey stripe down each leg.
Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 101, quoting log number 1380 of August 2.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.