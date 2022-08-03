Masked man armed with weapon steals cash after threatening Bargain Booze shop assistant in Lancaster

A masked man armed with a weapon threatened a shop assistant before stealing cash from an off-licence in Lancaster.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 6:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 4th August 2022, 2:01 pm

A man carrying a weapon entered the Bargain Booze store in Greaves Drive at around 9pm on Tuesday (August 2).

The offender proceeded to threaten a member of staff before demanding money from the till.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot with a quantity of cash.

Police said he is described as white, around 5ft 7in or 5ft 8in tall.

He was wearing a black face covering and a black hoodie which had a grey horizontal stripe across the chest and down both arms.

He was also wearing black tracksuit bottoms which also had a grey stripe down each leg.

A man armed with a weapon entered the Bargain Booze in Greaves Drive before stealing cash (Credit: Google)

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 101, quoting log number 1380 of August 2.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.