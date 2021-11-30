Masked burglar dressed in black confronts pensioner at her house in Morecambe

Police said the burglary occurred at around 7pm on Monday, November 29 at a house on Ellesmere Road in Morecambe.

The elderly resident disturbed the intruder in her property who then walked past her and left her property without harm.

The intruder was dressed in all black clothing and wearing a black balaclava.

A pensioner was confronted with a masked burglar in her home in Morecambe.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time it happened or you have any information which could help police please give them a call on 101 quoting log reference LC-20211129-1150.

It's also worth remembering there are steps everyone can take to make their homes and property more secure.

There's lots of useful tips and crime prevention advice on the police website.