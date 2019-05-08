Manhunt for "armed and dangerous" brothers who escaped Lancashire Police raids

A manhunt is underway for two brothers - considered armed and dangerous - who escaped a Lancashire Police raid this morning (Wednesday, May 8).

Police are hunting for Brian Thexton, 43 and Ronald Thexton, 35, both of Park Road, Bishop Auckland, Durham, in connection with theft and burglary offences.

Brian Thexton, 43 (left) and Ronald Thexton, 35 (right), from County Durham, are wanted in connection with theft and burglary offences in the Morecambe area.

The men are considered "armed and dangerous" and should not be approached.

Earlier today (Wednesday, May 8) Lancashire Police officers, supported by Durham Police and Cumbria Police, made a number of arrests in connection with a criminal gang suspected of thefts and burglaries over the last year, totalling more than £1million.

Lancashire Police led the dawn raids in Durham where both Brian Thexton and Ronald Thexton made off from the scene.

They are believed to have made their getaway in a silver Mercedes with the registration plate CK60 WJM.

They were last seen in the Edmundbyers area of Durham at around 10.30am today.

Police are appealing for information and are urging people not to approach the men.

Det Chief Insp Becky Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: “Brian and Ronald Thexton are wanted in connection with a number of serious offences committed across north Lancashire and northern England, include high value commercial plant theft, stealing ATMs and cash in transit thefts, as well as burglaries at domestic properties.

“We would urge anyone who sees either man, or has any information, to call 999. These men are believed to be dangerous and should not be approached.

“We believe they made off in a silver Mercedes and could be in the Durham or Cumbria areas.

“Please contact police immediately if you can assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 999.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.