The speeding BMW 340i was spotted heading southbound towards junction 32 (Broughton) at around 9pm on Sunday (June 12).

An officer in an unmarked patrol car requested for the driver to stop.

When the vehicle stopped it was discovered there were three other people in the vehicle – two of whom were children.

A man was caught reaching speeds of up to 134mph on the M6 near Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A 35-year-old man from Manchester was subsequently summonsed to court.