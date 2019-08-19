Man with 'Scouser 4 life' and Liverpool FC tattoos wanted by police following burglary in Heysham

A man is wanted by police following a burglary in Heysham.

Police said they want to speak to Liam Greenwood, 28, from Tranmere after a motorbike was stolen from a home in Heysham on June 10.

Liam Greenwood, 28, from Tranmere, has a number of distinctive tattoos including a Liverpool FC logo, as well as the words 'I am a Solja' and 'Scouser 4 Life'.

He is also wanted in connection with a motorbike theft and a burglary in the Merseyside area.

Greenwood has been wanted on recall to prison since breaching the terms of his release licence earlier this year.

He is described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall, with blue eyes and short, straight, brown hair.

He has several tattoos on his neck, including one of an ace of spades and the words ‘I am a solja’.

Other distinguishing tattoos include the words ‘nan’, ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ on his chest and ‘Scouser for life’ and the Liverpool FC logo on his stomach.

He also has distinctive scars on his nose and arms.

Sgt Adie Knowles, of Lancaster Police, said: "We would like to trace Greenwood and are asking anybody who has seen him or knows where he may be to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on either 01524 596573 or 01524 596580.