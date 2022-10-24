Man with links to Lancaster and Morecambe wanted on prison recall after breaching conditions of release
Police are looking for Connor Jordan Halliwell, who is wanted on prison recall after breaching the conditions of his release.
By Gayle Rouncivell
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Oct 2022, 4:29pm
Halliwell, 29, of no fixed address, is described as 5ft 9ins tall with green eyes. He has links to Lancaster and Morecambe.
If you know where he is, please email [email protected] or call 01524 596 544.
Alternatively you can call 101 or report what you know online at https://orlo.uk/vKYXa