Man wanted in connection with burglary and criminal damage has links to Lancashire

A public appeal has been launched to help find a wanted man who has links to Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 1:38pm

Detectives believe Dylan King may have information regarding a burglary and criminal damage incident that occurred in Litherland last July.

The 32-year-old is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Detectives believe Dylan King may have information regarding a burglary and criminal damage incident (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has links to Lancashire and Manchester.

If you have seen King or know where he is, contact @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing 22000520606.