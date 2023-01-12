Man wanted in connection with burglary and criminal damage has links to Lancashire
A public appeal has been launched to help find a wanted man who has links to Lancashire.
Detectives believe Dylan King may have information regarding a burglary and criminal damage incident that occurred in Litherland last July.
The 32-year-old is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He has links to Lancashire and Manchester.
If you have seen King or know where he is, contact @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing 22000520606.