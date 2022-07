British Transport Police Lancaster said on their Twitter feed: “A call about a disturbance on a train at #Lancaster resulted in a male being #arrested for drunk & disorderly.

"He received a £90 Penalty Notice for that.

"However he had evaded police for two years with warrants for his arrest (for serious assaults) in Scotland.”

Lancaster Railway Station.