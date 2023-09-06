Watch more videos on Shots!

John Connelly is wanted for common assault, burglary and malicious communications.

The 39-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of proportionate build with blue eyes and wears glasses.

He has a bald head and may have facial hair.

Have you see John Connelly? He is wanted for common assault, burglary and malicious communications (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Connelly has links to Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster and Blackburn.

Police urged the public not to approach him, but to call 999 for immediate sightings.