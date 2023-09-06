Man wanted for assault and burglary has links to Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster and Blackburn
A man who is wanted for a number of offences has links to Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster and Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
John Connelly is wanted for common assault, burglary and malicious communications.
The 39-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of proportionate build with blue eyes and wears glasses.
He has a bald head and may have facial hair.
Connelly has links to Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster and Blackburn.
Police urged the public not to approach him, but to call 999 for immediate sightings.
Call 101 or email [email protected] for any other information about his whereabouts.