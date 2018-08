A man being sought by police after a woman had a tooth knocked out could be in Morecambe.

Matthew Parkinson, 25, is wanted following the assault in Bamber Bridge where a 31-year-old woman was punched in the face on Thursday August 9.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, of slim build with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can call 01772 209783, 209729 209112 or 209735 or 101 ref: SA1816662.