Man wanted after victim punched and kicked during ‘serious assault’ in Morecambe
A man is wanted by police after a person was “seriously assaulted” in Morecambe.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 4:02 pm
Joseph Birch, also known as Joe Birch, is wanted following an attack in Marine Road Central on February 26.
Police believe the 42-year-old could now be in South West Scotland, but he may have also travelled to the Glasgow area.
Birch is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build with a bald head.
He has links to Bury, Salford, Rochdale, Morecambe, Blackpool and the Lanarkshire area of Scotland.