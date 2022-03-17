Man wanted after victim punched and kicked during ‘serious assault’ in Morecambe

Joseph Birch, also known as Joe Birch, is wanted following an attack in Marine Road Central on February 26.

Police believe the 42-year-old could now be in South West Scotland, but he may have also travelled to the Glasgow area.

Birch is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build with a bald head.

He has links to Bury, Salford, Rochdale, Morecambe, Blackpool and the Lanarkshire area of Scotland.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 271 of February 26.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Joseph Birch, also known as Joe Birch, 42, is wanted by police following an attack in Morecambe. (Credit: Lancashire Police)