Man wanted after serious assault at student nightclub in Lancaster

A man is wanted following a serious assault on a student at a nightclub in Lancaster.



Police said they want to speak to a man (pictured) in relation to the "unprovoked serious assault" at the Sugar House nightclub, off Parliament Street, on October 6.

The attack allegedly happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at the popular nightclub run by Lancaster University Students’ Union.

A police spokesman said: "Do you know this man? We would like to speak to him in relation to an unprovoked serious assault at the Sugar House Nightclub in Lancaster during the early hours of Sunday, October 6."

READ MORE: These are Lancashire's 10 most wanted criminals

If you can help in anyway please email Sergeant John Wilson at 3514@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or alternatively call Crime Stoppers, free and in confidence, on 0800 555 111.