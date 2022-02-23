Peter Brayford, from Stoke-on-Trent, failed to appear at Preston Crown Court to be sentenced for conspiracy to commit burglary.

The 45-year-old is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of large build, with a bald head and facial stubble.

He has a dragon tattoo on his neck and tattoos on both arms including skulls, dragons and tribal designs.

Police said he also speaks with a stammer.

Brayford has links to Morecambe as well as Stoke-on-Trent.

PC Andy Cornthwaite, of Lancaster Police, said: "I would encourage anyone who knows where he is to come forward with information."

Have you seen Peter Brayford? He is wanted by police after failing to appear at Preston Crown Court. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can contact 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0284 of October 5, 2019.

